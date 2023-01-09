Motoring: Rolls Royce breaks a more than century old sales record

Rolls-Royce has exceeded its annual sales by more than 6,000 units for the first time ever. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for STARRING By Ted Gibson)

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has exceeded its annual sales by more than 6,000 units for the first time ever.

The luxury marque reported a “particularly strong year-on-year growth” over the past 12 months, as around 6,021 more cars were delivered across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Bespoke commissions also went through the roof in 2022, with customers willing to pay up to €500,000 (£440,000) to personalise their cars.

“But as a true house of luxury, sales are not our sole measure of success: we are not and never will be a volume manufacturer,” said chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos.

“Bespoke is Rolls-Royce, and commissions were also at record levels last year, with our clients’ requests becoming ever more imaginative and technically demanding – a challenge we enthusiastically embrace.”

Nevertheless, the luxury car maker suffered a bump in Chinese sales due to “ongoing headwinds,” including the recently dropped zero-Covid policy, which led to month-long lockdowns.

Demand remains “exceptionally strong” with orders secured “far into 2023,” the brand said.