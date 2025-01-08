Ryanair targets clamp down on ‘disruptive passengers’ with legal action

Low-cost airline Ryanair has issued legal action against a “disruptive” passenger as part of a move to clamp down on misconduct on its flights.

The airline revealed that it has launched legal proceedings in the Circuit Court in Ireland claiming over €15,000 (£12,400) in damages against a passenger who disrupted a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote last April.

It was stated that this passenger’s “inexcusable behaviour” forced the flight to divert to Porto where it was delayed overnight, causing 160 passengers to face disruptions

The airline said that “it is completely unacceptable that passengers who work hard to enjoy a trip away with family/friends are robbed of the pleasure due to one passenger’s failure to behave”.

Ryanair said it is committed to ensuring that all passengers and crew travel in a safe and respectful environment, without unnecessary disruption caused by a tiny number of unruly passengers.

A spokesperson for the airline said “it is unacceptable that passengers – many of whom are heading away with family or friends to enjoy a relaxing Summer holiday – are suffering unnecessary disruption and reduced holiday time as a result of one unruly passenger’s behaviour.”

They explained that by diverting to Porto as a result of an individual passenger’s disruptive behaviour, it caused €15,000 in overnight accommodation, passenger expenses, and landing costs.

“We have now filed civil proceedings to recover these costs from this passenger,” the spokesperson said.

Ryanair added that this move “demonstrates just one of the many consequences that passengers who disrupt flights will face as part of Ryanair’s zero tolerance policy.”

“We hope this action will deter further disruptive behaviour on flights so that passengers and crew can travel in a comfortable and respectful environment,” the spokesperson warned.

Ryanair passenger numbers neared 20 million last May, up 11 per cent year-on-year as it operated 105,000 flights, in what was forecast to be one of the busiest Summers on record.