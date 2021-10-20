Rio Tinto to halve carbon output by 2030 with $7.5bn worth of investments

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto is set to halve its carbon output by 2030, which it said will be supported by around $7.5bn in investments.

The new emissions goal, which more than triples its previous target, should see the mining giant slash its scope one and two emissions, meaning it seek to limit the emissions produced from its mining sites and production processes, as well as the carbon emitted from such processes.

“Rio Tinto can decarbonise, pursue growth and continue to deliver attractive returns to shareholders,” it said in a statement today.

Rio Tinto boss Jakob Stausholm said: “All our commodities are vital for the energy transition and continue to benefit from ongoing urbanisation.

“We have a clear pathway to decarbonise our business and are actively developing technologies that will enable our customers and our customers’ customers to decarbonise.”