Ride-hailing firms Gett and Ola sign corporate partnership

Ride-hailing firms Gett and Ola have today announced a new partnership following a surge in demand for corporate travel as the UK returns to work after the coronavirus lockdown.

The partnership will allow Gett’s corporate clients access to Ola’s platform in London, enabling them to request a variety of Ola ride options from September.

Read more: Exclusive: Ride-hailing app Ola launches new corporate service

In turn Ola, which recently launched a new corporate service, will gain access to Gett’s hefty list of corporate clients, including a third of Fortune 500 companies.

In June, the number of corporate rides reached up to 89 per cent of the volumes recorded in February, with July even higher, compared to April and May where volumes were 67 per cent and 74 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

Ola only launched in London in February, but already offers services in 27 cities in the UK.

Its expansion into London comes as market leader Uber prepares to appeal against the loss of its license in September.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Ola said that its new corporate service would enable users to save up to 25 per cent on travel expenses compared to other operators.

At the end of last year, Gett announced a similar partnership with Lyft in order to expand its reach in the US.

Chief executive Dave Waiser said: “We are delighted to be announcing this strategic partnership with Ola.

Read more: Ride-hailing giant Gett chases $60m raise ahead of stock market debut

“We continue in our mission to organise the world’s best mobility providers in one platform, optimising the entire experience, from booking and riding, to invoicing and analytics, so businesses can focus on what they do best.”

Ola’s UK managing director Marc Rozendal said: “Partnering with Gett and its leading offering for corporates opens a large market for Ola’s platform as travel begins to resume in London, allowing us to further scale by meeting the clear demand from corporate users for consumer ride-hailing.