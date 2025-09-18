Ricky Hatton: Lord Mayor’s City boxing gala postponed after star’s death

Hatton was found dead at his home on Sunday, aged 46

Next month’s boxing gala in which Ricky Hatton was due to receive the Freedom of the City of London has been postponed following the much-loved British fighter’s death.

Former world welterweight champion Hatton was found dead at home in his native Manchester on Sunday, aged 46. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Hatton, fellow fighter Michael Watson and promoter Barry Hearn had been set to receive the Freedom of the City at the Guildhall during an event organised by the boxing-loving Lord Mayor.

It is hoped that the night, which was also set to feature white-collar boxing involving firefighters from London and New York, can be rescheduled for a later date.

Organisers said in a statement released today: “Following the tragic death at the weekend of principal guest of honour Ricky Hatton, the decision has been taken to postpone the Lord Mayor’s Fire Fight Night scheduled for 8th October.

“The Lord Mayor of London, the Rt Hon Alastair King DL, said: ‘Like so many, I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ricky Hatton, a true legend of British boxing and a much-loved figure across the nation.

“Ricky was due to receive the Freedom of the City of London on the day of the Fight Night event, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to sport and to the communities he inspired.

City ‘extends condolences to Hatton family’

“Though he is no longer with us, his fighting spirit, humility and dedication will continue to inspire generations to come. On behalf of the City of London, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those who admired him.’

“On behalf of the Lord Mayor and the Lord Mayor’s Appeal, we thank all the supporters of the Fire Fight Night.

“The aim is for the event to be rescheduled for a later date, in consultation with the Lord Mayor’s Appeal and considering how best to honour Ricky Hatton. Further details will be communicated in due course.”

Speaking in July, Hatton said he was “absolutely chuffed to bits to be given the Freedom of the City of London – it’s a real honour and something I never imagined happening to me”.

He added: “London’s always held a special place in my heart and been the location for many of my fights, most memorably when I won the WBU light welterweight world title at Wembley conference centre against Tony Pep, so to be recognised like this means a lot.”