Rhyme to hit right Royal tune and deny return of the Maq

Royal Rhyme (near side) came third in Ascot’s Champion Stakes last October.

SATURDAY also sees action up north as York hosts a Group Two-headed card, where rain has finally arrived after a bone-dry period.

The feature York Stakes (2.40pm) has attracted an interesting field and for the first time will be part of World Pool’s offering alongside eight races from Ascot.

Almaqam heads the ante-post betting, and after defeating subsequent Prince Of Wales’s Stakes hero Ombudsman back in May, you can see why.

Ed Walker’s four-year-old looks the most likely winner on form, but he’s never run at York and it can be a track which takes a bit of knowing.

Derby fifth Stanhope Gardens is interesting but three-year-olds have a weak record in this, and I’m drawn to ROYAL RHYME.

He ran a big race to be fourth here last year when the outsider of four, with the ground lively enough for him that day.

Softer ground is a must for him, but he’s capable of high-class performances when he gets it as shown when third in Ascot’s Champion Stakes in October.

He’s rated the same as Almaqam but is available at more than four times the price at 10/1.

POCKLINGTON demands respect in the Dash (2.00pm) after his narrow second at Newcastle in June.

Geoff Oldroyd’s sprinter’s form at York is smart too, having been beaten only three lengths in a red-hot race last season.

He looks well-handicapped off his unchanged mark and 8/1 is more than fair.

JUBILEE WALK also catches the eye in this with his one-from-one record at York, and after a fine comeback at Chester, should be ready to go for James Ferguson.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Pocklington e/w 2.00pm York

Jubilee Walk e/w 2.00pm York

Royal Rhyme e/w 2.40pm York