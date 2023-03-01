Revolut: Delayed accounts are finally revealed as digital bank hits the black with £26.3m profit

Revolut said revenues in 2022 had also surged 33% as it reported four quarters of profit in 2021

Revolut revealed it hit its first full year of profit in 2021 and reported a surge in revenues last year as it filed a much-delayed set of accounts this morning.

The London-based digital banking fintech, which was due to file its accounts in September 2022 and missed an extended deadline of the end of the year, said it had generated a £26.3m profit in 2021.

The results reveal Revolut’s first four quarters in the black but came prior to the downturn that hit much of the tech sector last year.

Revenues in 2022 surged over 30 per cent to more than £850m, but it is not yet clear whether the firm has managed to maintain its profitability amid soaring costs and a wider economic slump.

Co-founder and chief Nik Storonsky said the results showed the firm can “accelerate customer growth, at scale, and grow revenue across all our product lines”.

Revolut, which was the UK’s most valuable private firm, has been on a drive to expand its products beyond its core banking and foreign exchange offer and achieve so-called ‘super app’ status with a spread of different financial products.

The firm said that the expansion had boosted the bottom line in 2021, with revenue nearly tripling to £636m on the back of a boom in usage of its payments, subscriptions, business accounts, and wealth products.

City veteran and chairman of Revolut, Martin Gilbert, said the first full year in the black was a “significant milestone for the company”.

“This strong financial performance shows Revolut has efficiently moved from the ‘start-up’ business that is only focused on growth, to the ‘scale-up’ looking to grow profitably,” he added.

Revolut said it has also widened its margins in the year due to an increased share of revenue from higher margin products. The firm’s Gross Margin increased from 33 per cent in 2020 to 70 per cent for 2021, while operating expenses only increased by 37 per cent. However, rising prices in the past 12 months are likely to have put those under pressure.

Customer deposit balances also grew to £7.4bn as of December 2021, up from £4.6bn in 2020.

Revolut has continued an aggressive growth push in the past 12 months but soaring costs have put growing tech and fintech firms under strain. Revolut said it had bucked the wave of layoffs that has hit the sector, however, and increased its headcount to more than 6,000.

Bosses will now turn their attention to winning a full banking license in the UK, which has eluded Storonsky despite Revolut applying in early 2021. In an interview with City A.M.. last year, storonsky criticised the pace of regulators and said the UK was sluggish compared to competitor markets.

Staffing troubles have also plagued the firm. Revolut was hit by an exodus from its top UK compliance and regulatory teams last year, City A.M. revealed, in a major setback to its licensing push.