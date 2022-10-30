Revolut chief Nikolay Storonsky renounces Russian citizenship

The head of London fintech giant Revolut has renounced his Russian citizenship amid the Ukrainian government’s decision to sanction his Ukrainian born father over his position at Gazprom’s research arm.

Revolut co-founder Nikolay Storonsky Jr previously held both British and Russian passports, but renounced his Russian citizenship in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, The Telegraph first reported.

The fintech boss’ decision comes as his father, Nikolay Storonsky Sr, was sanctioned by the Ukrainian government earlier this month, over his position as director-general at Gazprom Promgaz – the research arm of Russia’s state-owned gas company.

The sanctions act to freeze Storonsky Sr’s Ukrainian assets and block him from entering the country of his birth.

Storonsky Jr has previously condemned Russia’s invasion after waiving fees for transfers to Ukraine. The fintech company subsequently established a hub to relocate its Russian and Ukrainian staff.

Aside from Storonsky Jr, Revolut’s other co-founder, Vlad Yatsenko, is a dual British-Ukrainian citizen.