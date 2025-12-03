Revolut and LSEG join growing list of OpenAI customers

Open AI has ramped up partnerships. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Fintech juggernaut Revolut has joined a host of banking giants in leveraging OpenAI tech to beef up their financial crime protections.

The digital bank is one of the latest to partner with the ChatGPT maker as it seeks to enhance its fincrime agent and customer services.

The $75bn fintech is also using OpenAI’s large language model ChatGPT-5, which debuted on 7 August 2025, to bulk up its customer assistant Rita.

Revolut joins the growing number of banks leveraging OpenAI’s new tech, including the likes of Natwest, OakNorth and Zopa Bank.

“The way this technology is being adopted, regardless of the size and scale of the organisation, isn’t that different,” Matt Weaver, head of solutions engineering EMEA at OpenAI, told City AM.

Weaver said across the UK and Europe AI strategies across lenders included “levelling up” literacy among employees as well as “top downs,” which included “big internal initiatives… to automate critical back office processes.”

Banks ramp up on AI

Britain’s top banks have leaned into AI in the last year as a way of driving simplification and cost-cutting measures.

But the paradigm shift has come with some anxiety, with findings from Juniper Research indicating 10 per cent of the workforce was at risk of losing their roles.

Weaver said the current shift would focus on “tasks… rather than roles or jobs”.

“I think you probably won’t need people who are sat there full time wrangling spreadsheets, but those same people will actually be able to use these AI tools to be much more effective and have a much greater impact,” he added.

Despite often being viewed as “slow to adapt to new tech,” Weaver said financial services marked one of the “fastest growing industrial segments” for OpenAI.

“I think that’s being driven by the huge opportunities and the amount of manual processing that has to happen today inside of business,” he said.

On Wednesday, the London Stock Exchange Group unveiled a deal with OpenAI with plans to offer ChatGPT enterprise to some 4,000 employees.

Emily Prince, Group Head of AI at LSEG, said the move would “combine all the benefits of a secure, enterprise AI platform”.