Revitalising London’s Corporate Image: The Jane Kisnica Effect

London’s corporate heart, with its majestic history and financial prowess, is at a pivotal junction. The City, traditionally cloaked in conservatism, is now poised for a revolution in vibrancy through innovative graphic design. The message is clear and resonates more profoundly within the City’s iconic skyline: Embrace innovation or remain unseen.

Graphic design is no longer a silent partner in communication; it’s a leader. Jane Kisnica, a visionary in the field, is reimagining how brands connect and resonate with people. She advocates for a transformative approach where every design element tells a part of a brand’s story—engaging and inviting the audience to a journey rather than just a transaction.

Our conversation with Jane reveals that in our digital age, consumers—especially the younger generations—are not just looking for products; they’re searching for authenticity and stories that align with their values. Brands need to be brave, Jane says, not reckless, but bold in letting their true narrative unfold visually.

In London, where diversity and dynamism are the hallmarks, corporates must adopt this brave new approach to design. It’s not just a facelift; it’s about redefining their identity to resonate with London’s eclectic audience. By doing so, these financial institutions can shift from being a mere backdrop to becoming symbols of change—connecting with the new wave of professionals and contributing to London’s living narrative.

Jane also highlights the strategic advantage of outsourcing design work, seeing it as a gateway to fresh, diverse perspectives that can lead to surprisingly powerful outcomes. It’s about more than just aesthetics; it’s about fostering emotion, action, and connection. These connections transform onlookers into participants and customers into advocates.

As our interview concludes, the message for the future of work in branding and design is unequivocal: Be the catalyst of change. Let the power of graphic design unfold your brand’s story in a way that’s felt and experienced. In this evolving story of brand engagement, the takeaway is potent: To win the hearts and minds of the next generation, brands must courageously chase authenticity and innovation.

Standing at the dawn of this new era, we’re reminded of the incredible potential that awaits the bold and the brave—the untold stories and the designs yet to captivate the world.