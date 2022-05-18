Revenue surges for Marie Claire publisher Future thanks to £400m acquisitions and content expansion

The media group behind TechRadar and Marie Claire Future reported half year revenue up was up 48 per cent to £404.3m thanks to the company’s push to diversify revenue streams.

Media organic growth was five per cent in the period, up 18 per cent on average for the two half-years and driven by a strong digital advertising organic growth.

Adjusted operating profit up was also up 51 per cent to £134.5m, with Future investing over £400m in fresh acquisitions, including Dennis, WhatCulture.com, Waive and WhoWhatWear.

The company said these titles will help cement the group’s role as a leader in Women’s Lifestyle and Wealth content.

“Our strategy is underpinned by our diversified revenues, our global reach and the platform effect we generate. Through the continued execution of our strategy, we have delivered robust year-on-year growth despite an inflationary environment and prior year comparators enhanced by the impact of COVID-19”, CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne explained.

Looking forward, Future said it was on track to deliver another full-year of profitable growth despite the wider macroeconomic outlook. The focus remains on pumping cash into content verticals