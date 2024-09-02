Revealed: Aston Martin Vanquish roars back with 835hp V12

Aston Martin has unveiled its new Vanquish GT car, marking the return of a famous name for the first time since 2018.

Replacing the DBS Superleggera, the reborn Vanquish promises to deliver tremendous performance, aided by a new twin-turbocharged V12 engine.

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, said: “With the introduction of Vanquish we have crowned Aston Martin’s next-generation sports car portfolio. A true halo model in every respect, Vanquish makes an emphatic statement.

“It further delivers on our mission to create the most potent, most beautiful and most exciting cars in the ultra-luxury sports car market. As such Vanquish is the truest of Aston Martins.”

Classic GT proportions

Aston Martin had previously touted the idea of a mid-engined Vanquish supercar. However, the new model is far more traditional in its approach. The front-engined coupe shares its platform with the DB12, but is clothed in a bespoke body.

With a chassis lengthened by 80mm, the new Vanquish has a traditionally long bonnet and classic GT proportions. Its gaping front grille offers more cooling than the old DBS Superleggera, and is framed by new Matrix LED headlights.

At the rear is a sharply cut ‘Kamm’ tail with a motorsport-inspired diffuser, plus an integrated rear spoiler.

Marek Reichman, chief designer at Aston Martin, said: “Vanquish is an iconic halo model for our sports car portfolio. We’re always designing for beyond the expected, rational and thoughtful.”

Aston Martin bring the boost

The stunning new Aston Martin Vanquish

Powering the 2024 Vanquish is a new twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12, which delivers the highest specific power output of any 12-cylinder Aston Martin.

Along with headline numbers of 835hp and 738lb ft, the turbochargers offer a ‘Boost Reserve’ function to deliver immediate throttle response – when maximum power is required for a swift overtake, for example.

It all adds up to the fastest series production Aston Martin ever, with a top speed of 214mph: a 3mph gain over the outgoing DBS 770 Ultimate. The 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in just 3.3 seconds.

An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is standard, combined with an electronic limited-slip rear differential. Carbon ceramic brakes and adjustable Bilstein suspension are part of the package as well.

Inside the new Vanquish

Inside the new Aston Martin Vanquish

Along with mighty performance, the Vanquish should also be capable of crossing continents without breaking a sweat. A two-seat coupe (although an open Volante version seems a dead-cert for the future), it features an interior designed to maximise long-distance comfort.

Sports Plus seats are fitted as standard, with upgraded carbon fibre Performance buckets on the options list. The Vanquish receives Aston’s latest infotainment setup, along with a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound audio system.

We suspect Vanquish drivers won’t resort to music or podcasts very often, though. Its stainless steel exhaust is said to deliver ’resonant behaviour that continues the Vanquish bloodline’s tradition of emitting a fabulous V12 howl’. An even more vociferous titanium system is available, too.

Tailored to each owner

The stunning new Aston Martin Vanquish

Personalisation will be a key part of the Vanquish experience, thanks to Aston Martin’s bespoke ‘Q’ division. The menu includes five different paint finishes, plenty of carbon fibre exterior trim and two alloy wheel designs.

As a flagship for the Aston Martin GT range, production of the Vanquish will be limited to 1,000 examples a year.

Orders can be placed now, with the first cars expected to reach owners by the end of 2024.

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research