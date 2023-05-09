Return to sender: Royal Mail boss ‘set to quit’ after bruising strike battle

Royal Mail boss Simon Thompson may be soon to leave

Simon Thompson, the Royal Mail boss who has been at the heart of a transformation plan and a bitter industrial dispute at the company, is set to announce his departure as soon as this week according to reports.

Thompson is in advanced talks to leave the company, as first reported by Sky News’ Mark Kleinman.

The news comes after Thompson finally negotiated a deal with union leaders over changes to pay, conditions and rotas after more than a year of industrial action.

Thompson himself was embarrassed after being accused of misleading MPs during a parliamentary inquiry into the action, with the Royal Mail boss forced to return to Parliament a second time to correct the record.

Royal Mail: packages spin off

Kleinman reported late on Monday evening that the parent group of Royal Mail, International Distribution Services, were minded to find fresh leadership for the firm.

Should Thompson leave, his successor would potentially be tasked with spinning out the firm’s profitable packages division from the struggling letters company.

A City source told Kleinman an announcement was likely before the firm’s next trading update, on May 18.