Reshaping CSR – The Return of In-Person Volunteering

After years of remote interactions, employees are finally emerging from the haze of pandemic-era isolation and embracing in-person volunteering once again.

While this shift clearly marks a return to “normal” – it also emphasises the need for companies to reassess how they engage their employees and communities.

The 2024 UK CSR Industry Spotlight from YourCause reveals that nearly 95% of volunteer hours were spent on-site in 2023, with 60% of activities being team-based. This data signals a renewed era of volunteering, where employees are seeking deeper, more meaningful connections through face-to-face interactions.



Why In-Person Engagement Matters

Virtual volunteering played a key role in maintaining connections during the pandemic and remains important as part of a balanced and inclusive volunteer programme strategy. However, the return to on-site activities for many, taps into the human need for connection and reinvigorates CSR programmes with a type of tangible, hands-on impact.

For employees, it’s not just being present and logging hours – it’s about the energy, collaboration, and impact that comes from working side-by-side with colleagues and community members. These face-to-face experiences foster a shared sense of accomplishment and allow employees to see the direct and immediate effects of their efforts.



For organisations, this shift presents a unique opportunity to rethink their CSR strategies.



How organisations can lead the shift

As we move into 2025, organisations must go beyond merely offering opportunities to connect with the non-profit community. Creating experiences that resonate with today’s workforce and align with evolving industry trends is where they will really succeed.

Here are some strategies to help lead the shift:

1. Create Meaningful, Team-Based Volunteer Initiatives

Data from our 2024 UK CSR Industry Spotlight highlights a clear correlation between in-person, team-based volunteering initiatives and heightened participation rates in social impact activities. By creating hands-on, collaborative volunteering opportunities that align with employee interests – and partnering closely with charities to leverage their expertise to ground these efforts in real community needs – businesses can drive deeper engagement and greater community impact.

2. Leverage Technology to Enhance Volunteering and Giving Experiences

Just because employees are returning to in-person activities doesn’t mean technology should be left behind – in fact it’s the opposite.



Platforms like YourCause’s CSRConnect and GrantsConnect help organisations track impact, streamline volunteer experiences, and amplify the visibility of their CSR efforts – which for many, usually small, CSR teams, can feel like an extra team member lifting the burden of sorting through endless Excel tabs.

3. Focus on Causes Employees Care About

To truly maximise the impact of their volunteering initiatives, companies should pay attention to the charities and causes that matter most to their workforce. It’s no secret that employees exist outside of the office, and through their personal life experiences, many of them have deep rooted connections to a variety of different causes. By harnessing this and allowing employees to connect further to the missions that mean most to them can be a key engagement lever for businesses.

So, What Does the Future of CSR Look Like?

Looking ahead, the future of CSR will likely continue reinforcing the opportunity for connection and impact through a variety of in-person volunteer experiences.



The substantial rise in on-site volunteering in 2023 suggests that organisations that prioritise human connection and purpose-driven initiatives will not only drive greater social impact, but also cultivate a more satisfied and engaged workforce.

At the same time, integrating technology into CSR efforts can further enhance these experiences, ensuring that volunteering initiatives remain impactful and evolve with employee passions and community needs.

By aligning CSR strategies with key industry trends, companies can create lasting community impact and boost employee engagement while fostering a connected, purpose-driven workplace culture.

Ready to refine you CSR strategy?

Download the full 2024 UK CSR Industry Spotlight from YourCause for deeper insights and actionable steps to refine your CSR strategy and stay ahead of the curve in 2025 and for many years to come.