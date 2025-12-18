Reply Recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] announced today it has been recognized once again as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP). The renewal reaffirms Reply’s proven expertise and consistent track record in delivering high-quality cloud solutions and services on the Microsoft Azure platform, powered by the deep technical expertise of its specialized companies – Cluster Reply, Solidsoft Reply and Valorem Reply.

The Azure Expert MSP program is designed by Microsoft to identify and validate partners with proven capabilities in delivering end-to-end Azure services at scale. To qualify, partners must meet a strict set of requirements and undergo an independent audit assessing their technical capabilities, process maturity, and customer success in managing complex Azure environments.

Reply successfully completed Microsoft’s rigorous qualification process, reaffirming strong expertise across multiple Solutions Partner designations – including Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, and Infrastructure. The renewal was also secured through the contribution of certified Azure specialists and by passing a stringent third-party audit, with both pre-audit and on-site assessments, ensuring the highest standards of quality and compliance.

Reply continues to deliver strategic Azure-based initiatives across sectors, leveraging the capabilities of its specialized companies. The following examples illustrate how Reply is delivering impact through Azure-based solutions tailored to sector-specific needs. Solidsoft Reply provides critical Azure-based services for healthcare and pharma, including global traceability platforms and managed services across 30+ countries ensuring safety and compliance in regulated environments. Cluster Reply has supported Danieli, a global leader in the metallurgy sector, in designing a structured model for the adoption of Generative AI, built entirely on Azure and ensuring compliance, security and scalability throughout the process. Valorem Reply enabled the University of Portsmouth to modernize its integration infrastructure through a Microsoft‑first strategy, improving agility and cloud governance.

“Maintaining our Azure Expert MSP status demonstrates Reply’s unwavering commitment to cloud innovation and client success,” said Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply. “Our clients can be confident knowing they’re working with a partner capable of delivering comprehensive Azure solutions, from strategic planning and migration to intelligent optimization and managed services.”

Julie Sanford, Vice President of Partner GTM, Programs and Experiences at Microsoft added, “As customers move to the public cloud with increasing pace, they need partners with a deep level of cloud expertise and experience to guide them. As a global Microsoft partner, Reply continues to verify its excellence in customer delivery and technical expertise via the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program. Microsoft looks forward to continuing to partner with Reply to deliver digital transformation outcomes with our joint customers.”

This recognition reflects the ongoing collaboration between Reply – through its companies Cluster Reply, Solidsoft Reply, and Valorem Reply – and Microsoft, supporting shared efforts to deliver value-driven services to enterprise customers.

