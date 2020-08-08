Reopened restaurants in London: The latest news about your favourite places to eat

Coronavirus may have shuttered the food industry since lockdown was announced, but the restaurant business is bouncing back, with more of our favourite places to eat reopening every day.

In this regular column, we’ll bring you the latest news from the front-line of the food business, complete with all the details you need to book a table.

Jason Atherton’s flagship Mayfair restaurant is back in action, offering modern Michelin starred European cooking with seasonal British ingredients, elegantly and simply served. With expertly made cocktails and an enviable wine list, this Mayfair favourite has been sorely missed and is a mainstay of the neighbourhood.

Pollenstreetsocial.com

Social Eating House, Soho

Atherton’s Michelin starred casual bistro in the heart of London is the perfect place to enjoy his signature style of cooking in a more relaxed setting. Cocktail lovers can enjoy his signature cocktails famed for their inventiveness and sense of fun following dishes such as roasted john dory or Herwick lamb rump.

Socialeatinghouse.com

Cornerstone, Hackney Wick

Tom Brown’s British fish restaurant reopened its doors last week, with many of the old favourites including his famed crumpet, and new dishes inspired by his lockdown collaborations with the likes of Anglo Thai and Niall Keating from Whatley Manor.

Cornerstonehackney.com

La Terraza, Iberica, Canary Wharf

For those who are extra concerned with air flow whilst eating out, La Terraza, the newly launched outdoor restaurant from Spanish group Iberica, is the perfect al Fresco dining spot. Diners can sit outdoors on the terrace and enjoy Andalusian dishes such as baked cod with grilled aubergine and peppers or grilled octopus with ajada sauce and potatoes whilst sipping a Gin Mare cocktail or a chilled Alberino.

Ibericarestaurants.com

Bobo Social, Elephant & Castle

Bobo Social opens in the new Elephant Park development following a successful stretch on Charlotte Street Fitzrovia, offering seasonal, sustainable small plates paired with quality wine. Bobo Social has also created its own app on which you can book a table, order dine-in or takeaway, and earn points to get rewards.

Bobosocial.com

Wing Shack, Clerkenwell

Wing Shack has reopened all its doors for both dine-in and takeaway, offering signature dishes including tangy buffalo wings and boneless chicken fillets covered in southern rub. They also have Inferno Wings coated with house spicy sauce that pack more than a little punch.

wingshackco.com

Polo 24 Hour Bar, Bishopsgate

Polo 24 is back! Right in the middle of The City, opposite Liverpool Street Station, Polo Bar offers cocktails and drinks around the clock – perfect for after-work drinks or a cheeky morning bloody mary.

polo24hourbar.co.uk