Renters hunt for pet friendly landlords as millions of Brits get a dog after lockdown

London renters are increasingly eager to find pet friendly landlords, after millions of Brits bought animals during lockdowns.

Estate agency Chestertons said some 25-35 per cent of renters hunting for properties in the capital at the moment are pet owners.

Demand for London rental homes is increasingly high as office workers look to return to the city, however stock levels have plunged in recent months.

It comes as CityA.M. reported earlier this month that desperate renters have drawn up resumes for their furry friends in a bid to woo landlords, who are in a position to be picky right now.

“I am getting on a bit now so don’t venture very far from home. I am very appearance conscious, keep myself clean, and like cuddles on my own terms,” one cat’s resume stated, with its veterinarian listed as a reference.

Chestertons forecast that renters would be increasingly eager to find homes suitable for pets after the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association found 3.2m households had bought a dog since Covid struck in 2020.

What’s more, property platform Rightmove found that demand for rental homes welcoming pets had risen some 120 per cent in the year following August 2020.

Richard Davies, Chestertons’ head of lettings, said: “The rental market is extremely competitive but pet-owners face the additional challenge of finding a property in which pets are allowed.

“To win over landlords, many tenants are creating pet CVs featuring references from previous landlords giving assurance that their pet is well-behaved, but even then, many are still finding it hard to move with their pet.”

Rental prices have surged past pre-pandemic levels in recent months with tenants fighting hot competition to find a place.

“We are seeing multiple viewings on properties within hours of marketing on portals so landlords can be more choosy on their perceived quality of tenants and their references which is not helping pet owners and students,” Jeremy Leaf, north London estate agent and a former RICS residential chairman, previously told CityA.M.

The pandemic has also triggered a ‘race for space’, with home movers desiring properties in areas nearby parks or with gardens, real estate voices have also noted.