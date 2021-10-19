The designers at Mida Interiors believe a house is only a home when it conveys the personality of the occupants.

Even if the goal of a design is simplicity and modernity, Mida Interiors will encourage you to step outside your comfort zone and make your room a little more interesting. An interior design concept is nothing without the supporting details. Whether you’re redesigning the bedroom or bathroom, Mida Interiors can help you make the most of your space while making it aesthetically pleasing. Established after gaining experience at top design firms in New York and London, founders Missy and Davina have had projects featured in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Veranda, Traditional Home and House Beautiful.

Visit midainteriors.com