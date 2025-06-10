Reform UK: TalkTV’s David Bull to replace Zia Yusuf as chairman

Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage sits next to David Bull following Mr Bull’s announcement as Reform chairman at a Party press conference on June 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

TalkTV host David Bull has been tapped as Reform UK’s new chairman on Tuesday morning.

Bull is a long-standing member of both Reform and the Brexit party, and was previously deputy leader of the party between 2021 and 2004, alongside Ben Habib. He was also a Member of the European Parliament for six months in 2019 before the UK withdrew from the EU.

Prior to his political career, Bull was a doctor in the NHS.

He is replacing Zia Yusuf after the former chairman and businessman briefly stepped down last week.

Yusuf announced on social media he would no longer be Reform’s chairman after a dispute with new Reform MP Sarah Pochin over introducing a burqa ban.

Farage said he “forgave” an “exhausted” Yusuf for leaving the party ranks before promptly rejoining as head of UK DOGE just two days later.

New job description

Farage said Bull will be tasked to “inspire” the party’s base and “give leadership to that volunteer army out there,” rather than taking on administrative tasks.

Part of this volunteer army include those who have put themselves forward to help with the party’s efforts to rid Kent county council of ‘government inefficiencies.’

Yusuf’s role will be split up into David Bull’s post, as well as a new head of operations and head of treasury, which the party promised to announce in coming weeks.

Bull will be leaving his role as TalkTV weekend breakfast presenter.

The other parties were criticised the decision to name Bull as chairman.

A Labour spokesperson responding to the appointment said: “While the faces change at the top of Reform UK, the commitment to end the NHS as we know it stays the same.

“David Bull has parroted Nigel Farage’s plan for an insurance-based healthcare model which would leave working people paying thousands for routine healthcare treatment.”

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “The conveyor belt of Trump sycophants appointed by Nigel Farage rolls on.

“Reform is more interested in advancing Donald Trump’s agenda over here, not standing up for the communities that they are supposed to represent.”

“This elevation of yet another Trump lapdog is just further evidence of this,” Cooper added.