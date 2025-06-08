Zia Yusuf returns to Reform – just two days after quitting

Zia Yusuf has returned to Reform UK. (Image Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

Zia Yusuf is returning to Reform UK as head of their “UK DOGE” programme.

Just two days after the party chairman stepped down, following a dispute with the party over whether they would support the introduction of a burqa ban, Yusuf announced his new role on social media.

Yusuf said he reconsidered stepping away from what he called “the most important project of my life” after receiving an influx of “lovely and heartfelt messages from people who have expressed their dismay at my resignation.”

Yusuf leaned into his business credentials, citing the party’s growth “from ‘startup’ to ‘scaleup’” under his tenure as chairman.

DOGE, or the Department of Government Efficiency, refers to efforts in the US to rid the government of “wasteful spending.”

In the UK, Yusuf has vowed to cut £300-400bn within one Parliament, starting with the council of Kent which turned Reform-blue in last month’s local elections. However, Yusuf has come under fire for being unable to identify where such substantial cuts could be made.

In addition to running Reform’s DOGE plans, party UK leader Nigel Farage said Yusuf will also be assisting with “policy, fundraising and media appearances.”

Read more Reform in chaos as Zia Yusuf quits as Chair

Mixed response

Reform MP Sarah Pochin, whose question to the PM about a burqa ban set off the events which led to Yusuf’s resignation, said she was “genuinely delighted” that her “friend and colleague” would be returning to the party.

Rupert Lowe, the former-Reform MP who was accused by Yusuf of threatening physical violence, responded to the former chairman’s return: “I have never been more convinced that we need a credible alternative to the utter shambles that is Reform UK.”

Lowe added he is “working on that,” and would soon be publicising his efforts. This comes among reports that Lowe is in talks with Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick about potentially joining the Tory ranks.

Elsewhere, the other parties are continuing to criticise Reform for instability within its ranks.

Labour Party Chair Ellie Reeves MP said: “Reform’s revolving door shows that the party is all about one person – Nigel Farage.

“Zia Yusuf’s humiliating hokey-cokey is laughable.”

Lib Dems issued a laconic quip: “It looks like Reform are playing musical Chairman.”