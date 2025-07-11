Reeves puts cash ISA reform on ice ahead of Mansion House speech

Around two thirds of ISAs are the cash variety and 18m Brits have a cash ISA.

Rachel Reeves is expected to backtrack on plans to cut the tax-free allowance for cash ISAs, amid growing criticisms and building societies reporting a jump in new accounts being set up.

“Differing views” from within government and a longer consultation time with the financial sector have contributed to the pause in the policy, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The rule change had been intended as a mechanism to withdraw money from savings pots and circulate it around British businesses.

Treasury officials had hoped that the move might nudge consumers towards higher yield stocks and shares ISAs, though industry figures have argued that the policy would more likely push consumers away from the savings products altogether.

However, the Chancellor has faced a chorus of voices opposed to the change, with Skipton Building Society warning that the policy could increase the cost of mortgages.

Ahead of the anticipated rule change, which Reeves had planned for her Mansion House speech on 15 July, there was a 45 per cent spike in the number of new cash ISA accounts, according to the building society.

Stark warnings

According to the BSA data, the average savings balance is just below £13,400.

BSA chief Robin Fieth said: “We welcome today’s announcement that the Chancellor will take time to carefully consider any changes to Cash ISAs.

“This is a good example of HM Treasury actively listening to the industry and committing to a consultation process rather than making hasty decisions.”

He said in an open letter to the Chancellor this week that the savings product is “a cornerstone of personal savings for millions” and that the move to curb cash ISAs would be “unlikely to encourage people to invest”.

Signatories of the letter included bosses of Skipton, Yorkshire and Scottish Building Societies, alongside Nationwide chief Debbie Crosbie.

The building society leaders said: “The funds deposited in these accounts support lending, helping to keep mortgages and loans affordable and accessible.

“Any significant reductions to the cash ISA limits would make this funding more scarce which could have the knock-on effect of making loans to households and businesses more expensive and harder to come by.

“This would undermine efforts to stimulate economic growth, including the government’s commitment to delivering 1.5m new homes.”