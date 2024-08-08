Reddit finds the perfect non-league football club to sponsor

non-league football club Redditch United will be sponsored by Reddit for the coming season

Reddit has taken its first steps in football sponsorship by backing non-league club Redditch United for the coming season.

The online forum’s football sub-section r/football will appear on the home and away shirts of the Worcesterstershire team, who play in the seventh tier of the English pyramid.

“As a football club with deep roots in our community, we’re delighted to join forces with the r/football community on Reddit for a groundbreaking deal for non-league football,” said Redditch United managing director Iain Wain.

“Welcoming a passionate and engaged community like r/football as our new principal sponsor is a game changer for our club and goes some way to strengthening the civic pride in our town.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to embark on this partnership and can’t wait to work alongside the mods of r/football and the team over at Reddit to achieve our aims in the coming months and years.”

Moderators on the platform announced the deal, which is part of Reddit’s Community Funds programme, today ahead of Saturday’s first Southern League Premier Division Central match against Lowestoft Town.

“We’ve always been inspired by the deep connection between football and community. When we saw the opportunity to apply for the Reddit Community Funds, we knew it was the perfect way to bring that connection to life,” they said.

“Redditch United FC, with its rich history and dedication to nurturing local talent, embodies the values we hold dear—passion, resilience, and a love for the beautiful game. Supporting this team allows us to give back to the sport we all cherish, while also engaging our community in a meaningful way.

“This sponsorship is about more than just football; it’s about fostering a shared spirit of unity and excitement both online and on the pitch.”

Reddit is not the first major digital brand to dabble in football sponsorship. TikTok backed Wrexham from 2021 to 2023 following the club’s Hollywood takeover, while Angry Birds sponsored Everton for the 2017-18 campaign.

It is also not Reddit’s only link to sport. Co-founder Alexis Ohanian is married to tennis great Serena Williams, with whom he has two children.