Reddit day traders out for blood as they tell GameStop short-sellers: “We want to see the loss porn”

The ongoing battle between Reddit day traders and corporate short-sellers over GameStop stock has heated up, with the Redditors vowing: “We want to see loss porn”.

Shares of US videogame retailer GameStop were up 60 per cent yesterday as online traders who appeared to congregate on Reddit continued to cause the stock price to rocket.

There is an ongoing battle between Reddit day traders and short-sellers that has led to an enormous short-squeeze.

A tug of war emerged late last week after short-seller Citron Research said it had placed a bet against the stock and that the company was “pretty much in terminal decline”. In response, the Reddit day traders pushed the price of the stock through the roof.

The war is still to be won, but the battle victory certainly appears to have gone to the Redditors.

An open letter to American broadcast network CNBC, posted on Reddit by a user in the early hours of this morning, made it clear the Redditors were not ready to give up.

“We don’t have billionaires to bail us out when we mess up our portfolio risk and a position goes against us,” the user wrote. “We can’t go on TV and make attempts to manipulate millions to take our side of the trade. If we mess up as bad as they [Citron Research] did, we’re wiped out, we have to start from scratch and are back to giving handjobs behind the dumpster at Wendy’s.

“Seriously. Mother**** these people. I sincerely hope they suffer. We want to see the loss porn,” the user added.

Short sellers typically borrow and sell shares in companies they expect will fall in price, hoping to buy them back at a lower price and pocket the difference.

The trading strategy is high risk in that losses are theoretically unlimited when the stock rises instead of falling – and so far, GameStop stock has risen 250 per cent this year.

Last week Citron tweeted GameStop stock would be “back to $20 fast”, and described the GameStop buyers as “suckers in this poker game”. Yesterday GameStop’s price was $160 per share.

According to the Financial Times, GameStop has been a favourite stock of day traders on Reddit forum r/wallstreetbeats.