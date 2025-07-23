Red Roses sign up Clinique as sponsor ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup

Clinique joins a roster of Red Roses sponsors that includes O2 and Crew Clothing

The Rugby Football Union has added Clinique to its roster of Red Roses partners ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

The global skincare giant has become the official beauty partner of the team, who begin their World Cup campaign next month.

It expands Clinique’s presence in the women’s game, having partnered with Premiership Women’s last season and run a grassroots campaign since 2022.

Red Rose Holly Aitchison said: “Clinique is such a refreshing brand. They really care about the people they work with and are so knowledgeable on what products suit each individual.

“Having worked closely with them over the years, they have helped me maintain clearer skin and feel more comfortable as a result. I feel so much more confident on the field and social situations than I ever have done.

“To have their support as our Official Beauty Partner means a lot to us as Red Roses and we know we’ll be well supported by them in what is an exciting few months ahead.”

Women’s Rugby World Cup starts in August

The partnership comes less than a month before the start of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which kicks off on 22 August, when hosts England take on the USA at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

Estée Lauder Companies UK & Ireland VP/GM of Skincare Karen Ehrlich said: “With GameFace, we saw a clear gap: girls were dropping out of sport in huge numbers, often because of confidence, body image or not feeling like they belonged.

“That’s how GameFace was born, not as another campaign, but as a movement. We started with the grassroots, because that’s where confidence is first built – on muddy pitches, not big stages.

“Partnering with the Red Roses allows us to scale our mission with purpose, supporting elite athletes in the same way we support grassroots players. This partnership is about more than skincare – it’s about giving athletes the confidence they need and helping them to inspire other women.”

The Red Roses‘ other partners include O2, lead partner of England Rugby, and Crew Clothing, their official formalwear outfitter.