Recruiters in overdrive as number of job adverts skyrockets: 1.8m vacancies now up for grabs

The number of job adverts continues to increase, showing how firms are “eager” to hire new staff, according to data shared with City A.M. this morning.

There were 1.8m vacancies advertised in the week to May 1, around 15 per cent more than the same period last month.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) said there were notable increases in job adverts for accountants, financial managers and directors.

The REC said the number of new jobs has stabilised since the start of the year, adding that employers were struggling to attract staff.

Chief executive Neil Carberry said: “The data continues to show that employers across the UK are eager to hire new staff into their businesses.

“The number of new job postings has remained relatively stable for the past few weeks, despite concern about rising inflation.”

John Gray, of research firm Emsi Burning Glass, which helped with the study, said: “The downturn in new postings suggests that employers are being more cautious than they were at the start of the year, which may be a reflection of the renewed economic uncertainty.

“The fact that the number of active positions continues to grow suggests they are still keeping positions open, but are finding it hard to fill them, which reflects the very tight labour market we saw emerging in the post-Covid economy in late 2021.”