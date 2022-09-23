Recruiters cash in on digital revenue thanks to ‘red-hot labour market’

(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Despite squeezed advertising budgets, new data has revealed online publishers are continuing to post positive growth.

According to the latest Digital Publishers’ Revenue Index (DPRI) from the Association of Online Publishers (AOP) and Deloitte, total digital revenue for second quarter hit £154.8m, up by 12 per cent on 2021 levels.

During this period 2022, recruiters saw the strongest growth for publishers, increasing by 70.3 per cent. With revenue up to £6.3m, this is likely driven by the surge in the labour market.

“A red-hot labour market has sparked significant growth within recruitment classified channels over the last year, with employers looking to use publishing to reach the attention of increasingly desirable talent,” lead partner for telecommunications, media and entertainment at Deloitte Dan Ison said.

Display advertising raked in substantial growth of 28.6 per cent – up from £56.3m in 2021 to £72.4m in 2022. It also remains the largest category by revenue for digital publishers.

Digital audio continues to trend positively, but has slowed since the phenomenal 500 per cent growth reported in Q1 2022.

The data sits in contrast to the more bleak outlook from other advertising experts.

The Advertising Association warned earlier this year that inflationary pressures would continue to batter budgets, with growth in the UK’s ad market expected to be just 1.8 per cent this year, and stunted as we head into 2023.