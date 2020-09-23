Record number of companies turn out for City Giving Day 2020

A record number of organisations took part in this year’s City Giving Day as companies gathered online in spite of the pandemic to celebrate the City of London’s philanthropic side.

Over 460 companies registered for this year’s event, which raised money for charities such as Place2Be, Onside Youth Zones, Samaritans and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Now in its seventh edition, City Giving Day gives firms the chance to demonstrate their philanthropic and volunteering activities through a range of showcases and events.

In accordance with tradition, proceedings began when Lord Mayor William Russell opened the London Stock Exchange – but virtually this year.

He said: “City Giving Day shows the philanthropic side of the City. We know that so much good work goes on in the Square Mile, and it’s been a delight to take part in the fundraising by City businesses today.

“Being able to see so much great work in action – online and offline – makes me so immensely proud of the city that I live and work in.”

There were a plethora of activities during the day, including a virtual guided tour of the Square Mile, a quiz in the evening and the annual Tour de City cycling challenge.

16 teams joined in the latter event, which was held – on santised and socially distanced bikes – at Third Space’s gym on Mark Lane.

The Tour de City challenge.

Workspace music tutors Music in Offices put together a virtual performance of Supertramp’s hit “Give A Little Bit” which debuted in the morning, and included a special saxophone solo by John Helliwell of the band.

The Lord Mayor and Mayoress also joined in the launch of EY’s special City Giving Day radio show, and also participated in events run by Lloyd’s and PwC.

For those who could not get into their offices, fundraising organisation Goodbox ran a series of challenges which City workers could nominate their colleagues to do in return for sponsorship.

Caroline Wright, chief executive officer of The Lord Mayor’s Appeal, said: “City Giving Day brings together the City of London and beyond to celebrate all the fantastic philanthropic and volunteering work that businesses and organisations do throughout the year.

“This year has been challenging, but the enthusiasm and commitment of people to come together and give their time, effort and money really is testament to the brilliant impact that the City has on society.”