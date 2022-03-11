Rail workers stage umpteenth strike this weekend over pay and conditions

Railway cleaners have taken the streets for the umpteenth time. (Photo/RMT)

Rail workers have announced the latest round of strikes for this weekend.

Members of the National Union of Rail Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) working as cleaners and train conductors on several operators on the West Coast mainline and across London and the south east voted in favour of industrial action over salaries and rosters.

“This strike by cleaners sends a clear message that our union will fight tooth and nail against super exploitative contractors who refuse to pay key workers properly,” said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

“Not only should these companies cough what our members are owed, they should be stripped of their lucrative rail contracts and all outsourced staff bought back on the railway as direct employees.

“RMT will not rest until pay justice is achieved for our members.”

The cleaners’ action comes as RMT members working on TfL’s night tube service continue with their evening strikes.