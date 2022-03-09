Angry rail workers stage protests at stations across London and other cities as job cuts loom

Scenes outside Kings Cross station in London this morning

Rail workers are staging protests outside train stations to warn about the impact of job cuts on services and safety.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) handed out leaflets to commuters on Wednesday at stations in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds warning that despite the recent increase in fares, rail companies and the Government are intent on cutting thousands of frontline staff.

The union fears big job losses are imminent across the rail industry, saying there will be an impact on services, so passengers will be paying “more for less”.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Despite rail fares going up again the Government and rail companies are planning to slash rail services and thousands of frontline jobs at stations, on trains and on safety-critical infrastructure.

Rail users are paying more for less. You can help by signing and sharing the @RMTunion petition for fair fares and a properly funded railway#MoreForLesshttps://t.co/RbP6hmB9Rs pic.twitter.com/3QzPSdNhBV — RMT (@RMTunion) March 9, 2022

“That means our railways will be less secure, less safe and less accessible, with more expensive rail fares. Passengers will literally be paying more for less.

“Rail workers are also furious that despite being praised as key worker heroes during the pandemic the cuts are being made while the rail companies make hundreds of millions in profits.

“It’s time to put passengers before profit and we calling on the Government and rail companies to announce that there will be no cuts to rail services and staffing.”

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “The pandemic has been an unprecedented financial shock to the railway. The whole industry needs to respond to the challenges we face with the acceleration of changing travel patterns and more passengers migrating to digital technology.

“Train companies are working with unions on how to address those changes, while making sure the industry takes no more than its fair share from the taxpayer.”