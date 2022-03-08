Rail cleaners go on 48-hour strike across London and South East this weekend

Rail cleaners have announced they will go on a 48-hour strike this weekend. (Photo/RMT)

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced its members working for cleaning contractor Churchill will take the streets for the second time in less than a month over wages.

The strike – which will affect major rail operators such as Thameslink, Eurostar and Southeastern – will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Churchill’s cleaners, who are paid the national minimum wage of £8.91 per hour, demand to be paid £15 per hour and to be brought in house, becoming direct employees of rail operators.

“Churchill have shown scant regard for their staff and have failed to pay them properly despite ballooning profits,” said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

“These workers performed heroics during the pandemic, risking their health and safety to keep London moving.

“RMT will not rest until we achieve pay justice and ensure that these greedy multimillion pound contractors are stripped of their ability to exploit workers on our railways.”

RMT members have created quite some disruption in London last week.

Union members working for Transport for London (TfL) on the Tube network walked out last Tuesday and Thursday, completely paralysing the capital, City A.M. reported.