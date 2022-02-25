RMT adds strike action on Trans Pennine Express on top of rail and tube

RMT workers on the Trans Pennine Express will strike for 24 hours on Sunday. (Photo/ Trans Pennine Express via Twitter)

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced that Trans Pennine Express conductors will join rail and tube workers in a strike action during the weekend.

Conductor members on Trans Pennine Express will stage a 24-hour walkout over salaries, announcing an additional programme of strikes through June.

Night Tube drivers will also continue with their walkouts from this evening over night shifts and work/life balance.

“The common thread that runs through all our current disputes and campaigns is a refusal by RMT members to accept that the employer can hammer down on pay, safety, jobs and working conditions at will,” said RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

“They are about the defence of livelihoods, working conditions, safety and agreements that the management side are seeking to rip apart regardless of the implications for both staff and passengers.”

RMT’s decision to go ahead with industrial action follows yesterday’s announcement that the union’s members will strike on Tuesday and Thursday, affecting all tube lines, City A.M. reported.