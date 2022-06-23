Rail strikes spill into tube network, affecting journeys on Overground, Bakerloo and Elizabeth lines

Rail strikes have brought the UK to a stanstill this week

The chaos and disruption brought by the ongoing rail strike has once again spilled into London’s tube network, affecting journeys on the Overground as well as the Bakerloo and Elizabeth lines.

Overground services are running on a reduced schedule as trains between Romford and Upminster, Sydenham and Crystal Palace as well as between Surrey Quays and New Cross and Kilburn High Road to Euston were suspended.

Trains are also suspended on the Bakerloo line – between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone – while Elizabeth line journeys between Paddington and Heathrow are running less frequently.

The disruption reported this morning across the tube network remained in line with TfL’s predictions, as the public body had warned commuters to expect discontinued services throughout the week.

The three-day strike – called earlier this month by the RMT union over job cuts and pay freezes – could be the first of several.

RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch told the BBC this morning that there could be more strikes if workers don’t get a settlement.

To avoid bringing the UK to a standstill, transport and business secretaries Grant Shapps and Kwasi Kwarteng announced they would work on changing the law to allow rail operators to recruit agency workers during strike days.