Rail staff announce ANOTHER two days of strike

Rail strikes have brought the UK to a standstill last month.

Members of the union TSSA working as station and operational staff at seven rail companies have called for another two days of strike.

The industrial action will take place on 18 and 20 August and will impact services on Avanti West Coast, c2c, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, LNER, and Southeastern.

Meanwhile, workers at other another five operators – including Greater Anglia and Northern – will carry out action short of strike.

“We do not take strike action lightly, but enough is enough,” said TSSA’s general secretary Manuel Cortes. “Grant Shapps must either personally come to the table or empower train operators to reach a deal on pay, job security and conditions.

“We’ve been warning of a ‘summer of discontent’ across our railways for months, and sadly it is an ever-closer reality.”

The strike will take place on the same day 40,000 members of the union RMT working at Network Rail and 14 other operators are set to walk out in a dispute over job cuts and salaries.