Racing League set for Newcastle opener in July 2021

The team-based horse racing initiative known as the Racing League will kick off at Newcastle Racecourse on Thursday 29 July 2021, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has confirmed.

The ground-breaking league format, which has a guaranteed £1.8m in prize money, is aiming to bring new innovation to horse racing as well as increasing engagement and making it more accessible to fans.

The Racing League is also set to provide a major financial boost to racehorse owners during a time of uncertainty.

Newcastle will also host the final of the six races as well as the opening event, with Doncaster and Royal Windsor holding one meeting each, while Lingfield will host the other two.

Each meeting will take place on consecutive Thursday’s from 29 July through until 2 September.

The format will see 12 teams compete across 36 handicap races, each of which will be worth £50,000.

Each team will consist of three jockeys, two to four trainers, stable staff and a squad of 30 horses.

The races will be rated 0-90 and run over distances between five furlongs and one and a half miles and all six meetings will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Jockey Martin Dwyer, said: “The Racing League has done a great job securing fixtures at Doncaster, Lingfield, Newcastle and Royal Windsor. The team element of the competition really excites me and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Trainer Brian Meehan, added: “At a time of extraordinary uncertainty in the sporting world, it’s fantastic news for British horse racing that the Racing League is able to unveil the dates and venues for 2021.

“The prize money alone is great news for owners and I’m looking forward to competing in the Racing League and hopefully being part of the winning team.”

The 2021 Racing League Fixture List