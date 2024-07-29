Quinn can be king of the Swinger with Jungle and Riddiford

Lord Riddiford (yellow silks) is aiming to make it four consecutive wins in the five-furlong handicap (4:10pm) at Goodwood

ALL EYES will be on LORD RIDDIFORD as he seeks to land a fabulous five-timer at Glorious Goodwood in the five-furlong handicap sprint (4.10pm).

Lining up off his lowest mark in six – yes six – years, he looks a danger to them all.

Remarkably, he’s only won three races in the last three years, all of which have been in this contest.

John and Sean Quinn will have made this his main target since he crossed the line in front 12 months ago, so it would be no surprise to see him go in again despite the fact he’s been soundly beaten in both his turf starts this season.

However, taking around 5/1 on a potentially regressive nine-year-old is risky and instead it could pay to play him in a World Pool Quinella or Swinger.

Those exotic pools are sure to be deep again, and they seem to almost always pay bigger than SP.

The one to throw in there to hopefully swell those dividends is the Quinn’s other runner, JM JUNGLE.

He’s a fairly-treated four-year-old on the face of his best form and still has his days in the sun to come.

The form of the Rockingham Stakes, where he finished a good fourth, is holding up well and he looks set to go close again off an unchanged mark.

FAIR WIND is the potential class act in the field.

Judging by the manner of his most recent win over five furlongs at Ascot, the four-pound rise might not be enough to stop his progression and he deserves his place at the head of the betting.

Playing those three in a World Pool Quinella via tote.co.uk looks the way to go.

POINTERS

Jm Jungle (Win and Place) 4.10pm Goodwood

Jm Jungle, Lord Riddiford, Fair Wind (Quinella/Swinger) 4.10pm Goodwood