Quarantine period for UK travel arrivals set to be reduced once lockdown eases, Shapps tells industry

The 14-day quarantine period for UK travel arrivals from countries not on the quarantine-free travel corridor list may be reduced for some before Christmas.

Transport secrtary Grant Shapps told travel industry officials today the UK government was “making good progress on a ‘test to release’ programme to launch once we’re out of lockdown”, which would cut the quarantine period.

“This will consist of a single test for arrivals into the UK, provided by the private sector and at the cost of the passenger,” Shapps said.

The transport secretary said the programme would allow a much reduced period of self isolation.

Shapps today gave no specifics on how many days would be shaved off the current 14-day period of self-isolation, but the industry expects airport testing would reduce it signnificantly.

Shares in the travel sector are surging today on good news from Pfizer on the validity of its Covid-19 vaccine.

