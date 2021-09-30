QPR launch bond in bid to part-crowdfund new £20m training ground

Queens Park Rangers have launched a bond in a bid to partially crowdfund their plans for a new £20m training ground.

The five-year bond is aimed at supporters and retail investors and will pay five per cent interest plus a 25 per cent bonus should QPR be promoted to the Premier League by 2026.

“Supporter involvement and participation have always been at the core of QPR’s values,” said chairman Amit Bhatia. “As a board, we are fully behind this offer and believe that the QPR Bond can play a crucial role in further strengthening the connection between QPR and its passionate fans, and in bringing new investors and fans to the club.”

QPR are offering the bond through Tifosy, the crowdfunding platform which has previously helped Norwich City raise £5m in a similar scheme.

There is a minimum subscription of £500 and no upper limit. In addition to interest and the promotion bonus, investors will also receive three per cent in credit to use on tickets and club merchandise.

The west London club, who currently lie eighth in the Championship, have already acquired the site for the new training complex, at Heston Sports Ground in Hounslow.

Planning permission was granted earlier this month and it is due to open during the 2022-23 season.

QPR’s new headquarters will house the senior squad and academy, which has produced 20 first-team players in the last seven years.

“We have a clear vision for QPR: to deliver competitive and entertaining football while ensuring the club becomes self-sustainable,” said Bhatia.

“The new training ground is designed to underpin a renewal of the footballing fundamentals at QPR, to enable the club to compete more effectively on the pitch and to help attract and develop the best talent.

“Once developed, it will offer cutting-edge facilities for QPR players of all levels – a key aim of this project is to accelerate the development of young talent.”