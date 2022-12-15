Qatar has spent nearly £200,000 on trips for British MPs since 2017

It comes as fresh scrutiny comes onto Qatar for its alleged bribery of senior EU parliamentarians in return for favourable decisions.

British MPs have accepted £190,000 worth of trips from Qatar over the past five years, it has been revealed.

Research from the Financial Times showed that 37 MPs accepted paid trips in the lead up to this year’s World Cup as Qatar pursued a European charm offensive.

All trips were legal under parliamentary rules and registered in the appropriate way.

Greek MEP Eva Kaili, now former Vice President of the European Parliament, is one of four people facing corruption and money laundering charges after a series of raids by Belgian police.

Tory MP David Mundell, an ex-cabinet minister and vice chair of the All Party Parliament Group on Qatar, accepted a £7,473 trip to Qatar in October last year.

Mundell went on to make favourable comments toward the Qatari regime in parliament as the country faced criticism for its human rights record.

“Many of the people who have voiced opinions on this issue should also focus their energies on the handling of LGBT issues in professional football in the UK,” he said.

Senior Labour MP Chris Bryant also went on a trip to the Middle Eastern country last year, which was paid for by Doha.

Bryant, who is openly gay, told Politico that he regretted going on the trip and that Qatari officials “didn’t want to listen” to his concerns over their human rights record and “it all felt wrong,”

A Qatar official told the FT: “These trips are announced publicly and provide an opportunity for visitors to discuss important topics . . . so that they can form their own opinions and develop a better-informed view of Qatar.”