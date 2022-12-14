EU-Qatar corruption scandal: Eva Kaili’s first hearing postponed

Eva Kaili’s pre-trial hearing was postponed until 22 December tonight due to strikes in Belgian courts.



The most high-profile suspect in the EU corruption scandal has had her first court hearing postponed, after being hit with money laundering and corruption charges this week.

It came as MEPs today called for an investigation into whether Qatar influenced a controversial agreement that gave Qatar Airways unlimited access to the EU market.

Kaili, who has been stripped of her position as European Parliament Vice President, was arrested during raids which saw the police recover €1.5m in cash stuffed into suit cases and other bags.

Police found €900,000 of the €1.5m at Kaili’s home and in a hotel room being rented by her father – they claim the money “was not from Qatar and was not any kickback from Qatar”.

Her lawyer claims the Greek MEP did not need to take bribes from Qatar as the EU is already cosy with the Middle East nation.

Police also found bundles of cash at the home of arrested ex-MEP Antonio Panzeri.

It has been alleged that Kaili, Panzeri and others were given the cash by Qatari officials in a bid to influence decisions made by the parliament – a charge that has been denied by all involved.

Belgian authorities say four people have been charged with “taking part in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption”

Speaking through her lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, Kaili said: “It is absolutely false that I had any personal agenda in promoting Qatar’s interests.

“There were discussions from 2019 that the EU establish trade relations with Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.”