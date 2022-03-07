Putin’s retaliation to Western sanctions and soaring energy prices send global markets tumbling

London’s premier FTSE 100 index tumbled over two per cent during the first hour of trading, falling to 6,837.37 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, plummeted 3.38 per cent to 18,732.31 points

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s retaliation to Western sanctions and a possible looming embargo on Moscow oil has sent investors fleeing global stock markets this morning.

London’s premier FTSE 100 index tumbled over two per cent during the first hour of trading, falling to 6,837.37 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, plummeted 3.38 per cent to 18,732.31 points.

The sell-off extended into the Continent, with European equity markets suffering heavy blows during opening exchanges.

France’s Cac 40 lost over three per cent, while Germany’s Dax 30 dropped 3.24 per cent.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 2.67 per cent. Asian markets also collapsed in overnight trading.

The Russian President told holders of Russian sovereign debt overnight to expect interest payments in roubles.

Russia’s currency has plunged to record lows against the dollar, falling a further 10 per cent today, meaning investors in Moscow debt will likely suffer losses.

US and European countries are reportedly mulling banning the import of Russian oil, driving commodity prices higher.

Brent Crude, one of the international benchmarks, soared over six per cent to hit $125 a barrel this morning.

Natural gas prices also climbed to a record high of £8 per therm. A year ago, the cost of securing gas was just 43p.

The rise in oil and gas prices since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine has intensified market concerns about historically high inflation being embedded into Western economies for much longer, raising the likelihood of stagflation sweeping throughout rich economies.

Higher inflation raises the prospect of central banks pushing through their series of rate hikes to tame price rises.

Elevated borrowing costs makes holding equities less attractive and generally weakens stock markets.