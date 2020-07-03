Pubs to unlock doors from 6am for 4 July reopening

Pubs in England will be allowed to reopen from 6am tomorrow morning, the government has confirmed.

Downing Street said most of its latest eased lockdown measures, such as reducing social distancing from 2m to “one metre plus”, will come into effect at midnight.

Punters are being encouraged to pre-book tables ahead of their visit to their local pub, so as to avoid disappointment. Live music and standing at the bar will be prohibited, with indoor table service or outside drinking permitted instead.

While the majority of England’s pubs will reopen tomorrow, some will stay closed as their owners try to stagger the impact of social distancing rules being eased.

Research conducted by Accenture showed that over half (56 per cent) of UK consumers are reluctant to venture to pubs and bars, preferring to wait until scientific evidence shows it is safe to do so.

“As a country with the biggest pub culture in the world, it’s hard to imagine that UK consumers would still be wary to venture out for a pint,” said Oliver Wright, global consumer goods lead at Accenture.

“This shows just how significant the changes in consumer behaviour have been, in a very short space of time. This crisis is going to define the 20s and will likely lead to a seminal change in how people think about consumption, which is something that UK business must factor into long-term recovery planning.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be holding a televised press conference at Downing Street at 5pm today to discuss the upcoming measures.

Earlier this morning he advised Brits to exercise caution at their local watering hole on 4 July.

“My message is, let’s not blow it now folks, we’ve done a fantastic job so far in bearing down on this disease, collectively, let’s not blow it now,” he told LBC radio.