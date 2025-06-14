Pubs and bars to watch the Club World Cup in London

The Club World Cup kicks off this evening (well, at 1am tomorrow morning) with 32 teams looking to win a trophy few really wanted to fight for a couple of months ago.

But it is a great chance for Londoners to have a late night drink and watch some random clubs, including Manchester City and Chelsea, compete Stateside.

Here are a couple of spots that could be useful over the next month.

Club World Cup at BLOODSports

This spot in Covent Garden has become a little bit of a City AM favourite; with superb food and a brilliant array of booze options BLOODSports is a great spot for the Club World Cup.

Open from Midday to 2am, BLOODSports figures tell City AM that their quietest period is between 10pm and midnight – perfect for those late night kick-offs Stateside.

Keen to ensure City AM readers had a good breadth of knowledge of the menu be safe assured we tried the menu, with a number of burgers, hotdogs and wings get the green light from us.

But it was the frozen turbo margarita that seriously impressed – a frozen marg, as per standard, with Carlsberg Special Brew. It felt dirty, in the most luscious of ways.

Having not previously been on the radar, BLOODSports is now a staple for those late night matches when you’re caught in central London with nowhere to go.

Flat Iron Square

From new to London classic. Flat Iron Square is a familiar tale to many of those who enjoy a football match in the sun.

The Borough location is popular with many fans looking for sun and soccer (sorry, but the Club World Cup is on).

With food stands that change seasonally, Flat Iron Square is currently enjoying a Greek offering as well as pizza and chicken.

The beers are about £7.50 but there’s plenty of bar space and tables around.

It is a staple of City AM staff at the weekend so it’s about time we let this recommendation go further afield.

Empire Casino (?)

Now, City AM cannot vouch for the sports bar at Empire Casino, but it is a 24-hour bar operating at a time where kick-offs go late into the evening.

Smack bang on Leicester Square, the Empire Casino is a stalwart spot to flutter into the evening but its sports bar is one yet to be tried.

Serving classic sports bar food and drink, the casino will be somewhere to kick back for those late kick-offs – Botafogo versus Seattle Sounders, for example, gets going at 3am London time.