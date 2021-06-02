Publisher Bloomsbury enjoys record year as books offered lockdown escapism

Amid a series of lockdowns, consumers reached for the escapism found in books, which has seen publishing house Bloomsbury enjoy a record financial year.

“The popularity of reading has been a ray of sunshine in an otherwise very dark year. In an outstanding year for Bloomsbury, we delivered record results,” chief executive, Nigel Newton, said in a statement this morning.

The publisher, who hosts titles like Harry Potter, has seen revenues rise by 14 per cent to £185.1m in the year ending 28 February, £22.3m more than the year before.

As a result, shares skyrocketed this morning, soaring 8.09 per cent to 334p per share.

Profit before tax grew by 22 per cent to £19.2m, as Children’s books raked in a revenue of £74.6m. Books for adults also traded well over the pandemic, as revenue grew by 17 per cent to £43.7m.

Consumer revenue surged 22 per cent to £118.3m, while its fantasy titles by Sarah J. Maas swelled by 129 per cent – as adults and children alike immersed themselves in other worlds.

“Our diverse consumer portfolio included backlist titles which really struck a chord with readers throughout the pandemic on themes such as humanity, social inclusion, escapism, fantasy, cookery and baking,” the CEO continued.

The publisher hired Ian Hudson as managing director of consumer publishing over the turbulent but cash positive 12 months, and Paul Baggaley, as editor-in-chief of adult consumer publishing.

Bloomsbury finished the year with net cash of £54.5m, up 74% per cent more than the year before the pandemic. The firm also enjoyed a final dividend of 7.58p per share.

After a successful year, the firm has posted a special dividend of 9.78p per share.

“Considering the ongoing momentum and strength of our business, Bloomsbury expects revenue to be ahead and profit to be comfortably ahead of market expectations for the year ended 28 February 2022,” Newton added.

