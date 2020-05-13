Public support for government handling of coronavirus falls

Public support for the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has fallen, according to research published today.

A survey by polling firm Kantar found 49 per cent of respondents thought the government was doing fairly or very well on coronavirus, down from 61 per cent in April.

Forty three per cent said its handling of the crisis was fairly or very poor, up from 30 per cent in April.

The survey also showed that worries about the economy had grown and four in 10 respondents said coronavirus had hit their personal income.

Voting intentions for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party fell three points from last month to 51 per cent, while the Labour Party under its new leader Keir Starmer rose four points to 32 per cent.

The percentage of people who said they were very or fairly likely to use the government’s coronavirus contact-tracing app rose to 59 per cent, up from 53 per cent in April.

A separate survey today found almost a quarter of London businesses are on the brink of collapse.

A YouGov survey commissioned by City Hall’s London Growth Hub found 23 per cent of the capital’s businesses won’t last more than two months of the coronavirus lockdown, which began on 13 March.