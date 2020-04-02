Coronavirus: Brits approve of government for first time in almost a decade

The British public approves of the government for the first time in almost a decade, according to the latest research.



A survey found that amid the coronavirus crisis 52 per cent of Brits said they approve of Boris Johnson’s government’s record, compared to 26 per cent who disapprove.



Net approval is now 26 per cent, the highest rating Yougov has ever recorded since polling the question from 2003, as the UK rallies together against the coronavirus pandemic.



However, research also found that 67 per cent of people think the government has handled the coronavirus test badly, compared to a quarter who believe they have handled it well.



Following the 2019 general election, the Conservative government had the approval of one in three Britons, and 46 per cent disapproved, according to a Yougov survey.



Last June, at the end of Theresa May’s leadership, just one in 10 people said they approved of the government, compared to 71 per cent who disapproved.



“There are two theories as to what causes this phenomenon, sometimes called the “rally round the flag effect”, Yougov said.

“Firstly, in times of crisis the public believe that national unity is important, and the government and its leaders are the embodiment of that.

“Secondly, opposition parties and the media feel the need to stand by the government in hard times; therefore, they tend to see less criticism.”

