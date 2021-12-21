Scandal hit Boris Johnson and his government continue to tank in the polls

Prime minister Boris Johnson has continued to tank in polls, following several weeks of party scandals.

More than 70 per cent of those polled think Johnson is ‘doing badly’ as prime minister, which has increased by seven points since late November, according to YouGov.

Just 23 per cent think Johnson’s premiership is going well.

Do you think that Boris Johnson is doing well or badly as Prime Minister?



Badly: 71% (+7 from 22 Nov)

Badly: 71% (+7 from 22 Nov)

Well: 23% (-6)

The government’s approval rating has also sunk three points, YouGov found, with 60 per cent of those polled disapproving of its current performance.

The party scandal, which saw Johnson’s top aide Allegra Stratton resign after caught joking about the illegal event, quickly followed allegations of Tory ‘sleaze’ after the Owen Patterson debacle.

Both had prompted widespread public anger.

The handling of Covid-19 has greatly weighed on results, with 59 per cent of Brits saying the government’s approach to the pandemic has been poor.

It comes as Johnson mulls the country’s options in terms of restrictions, in a bid to rein in the latest wave of coronavirus infections.