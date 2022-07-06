Majority of Tory voters think Boris Johnson should resign, YouGov poll finds

The majority of Conservative voters think prime minister Boris Johnson should resign, amid continued party turmoil and shock resignations last night.

The number of Tory voters now disapproving of the current party leader has leaped 20 per cent since 9 June, according to the latest poll by YouGov.

Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor on Tuesday, alongside Sajid Javid who resigned as health secretary, in a move that came just as the prime minister was being forced into a humiliating apology to address the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Now-former chancellor Sunak’s resignation has been seen as the ‘right thing to do’ by more than half of those polled in the UK, while 47 per cent of 2019 Conservative voters agree.

Nearly 70 per cent of Brits now say that Johnson should step down from leading the country, a figure which has also climbed 11 per cent in recent weeks.

However, just one in five think the prime minister will actually give up his post.