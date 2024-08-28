UK-Germany: No post-Brexit youth mobility scheme but defence deal at ‘heart’ of treaty

A new UK-Germany treaty will have a fresh defence agreement “at its heart”, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he insisted there are no “plans” for a youth mobility scheme.

The Prime Minister spoke at the German chancellery in Berlin alongside Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a press conference to announce the launch of talks for a new treaty between the two countries.

Sir Keir told journalists: “At the heart of this treaty will be a new defence agreement, an agreement that builds upon our already formidable defence co-operation, but which expands that relationship to face the threats of a volatile world together.

“That, of course, means a shared resolve to stand up for the security of our people and the wider European continent, and that begins with our unyielding support for Ukraine.”

He added: “Today we affirmed our commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“We also share a common commitment to resolve the crisis in the Middle East… and we agree on Israel’s right to self-defence in compliance with international humanitarian law, the need for de-escalation across the region, and for restraint and caution to be exercised.”

“Unfettered humanitarian access into Gaza, agreement to a ceasefire and release of all hostages, and the importance of working together towards a political solution, based on the creation of a Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel, the only way to provide long-term peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

He added: “And that, of course, is not an easy goal, but it is one that we are committed to pursuing together.”

But the Labour Party leader also confirmed that the government does “not have plans” for a youth mobility scheme, as he discussed a “reset” of relations between the UK and Europe.

Such a scheme for freer work and study opportunities for the under-30s, is reportedly a key ask from German counterparts – but could prove politically tricky in a post-Brexit Britain.

Starmer told the press conference: “When it comes to the wider reset with Europe I’m absolutely clear that we do want a reset, I’ve been able to repeat that here today.

“A reset with Europe, a reset with the EU. And that does not mean reversing Brexit or re-entering the single market or the customs union, but it does mean a closer relationship on a number of fronts including the economy, including defence, including exchanges.

“But we do not have plans for the youth mobility scheme, but we do have plans for a closer relationship between us and the EU.”

He hailed a “bright new future for UK-German relations, two great countries brought closer together than ever” and said the focus would be around “delivering for working people”.