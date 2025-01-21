Public sector tackles inefficiency with new AI tools

The government has launched a new digital strategy to modernise public services, using a series of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to fix government inefficiency.

The science and technology secretary Peter Kyle announced the initiative following a review which revealed various efficiencies within the government.

Daily, HMRC was dealing with over 100,000 phone calls, while DVLA was processing over 40,000 letters, the research found.

This review also highlighted cost overruns totalling over £3bn.

Tuesday’s initiative has pledged to reduce these burdens which have hindered productivity and wasted taxpayer’s money.

Peter Kyle said: “Sluggish technology has hampered our public services for too long, costing us a fortune in time and money.”

“My department will put AI to work, speeding up our ability to deliver our Plan for Change, improve lives, and drive growth.”

The ‘Humphrey AI’ package has been designed to assist civil servants with tasks like analysing public consultations, managing documents and automating long administrative processes.

This strategy will introduce a series of new digital services, like a training programme for civil service technologists to become “AI engineers”.

Peter Kyle announced the launch of the new Gov.UK digital wallet, in which government-issued documents are made available on your phone.

This includes a digital driving licence, as well as DBS checks and other important information.

Kyle said: “For people who choose to use the wallet, they will find it easier to prove they’re entitled to benefits or check their age when buying alcohol or DIY equipment, with more security and trust than ever before.”

A Gov.UK app will also be released this summer, allowing its users to keep government activity and important information in one place.

The government’s AI chat bot, ‘Gov.UK chat’, will then be added to the app in the future, announced Kyle.

“Crucially, it also opens huge opportunities to make interacting with public services much easier by putting people in control of their own data”, he continued.

Its new AI-powered ‘consult’ tool will process consultation processes in hours, compared to the months it has previously taken a human to do, and £100,000 that was averagely spent on each project.

In turn, the tools will be cost cutting by eliminating the need for external consultants.

Shmuel Chafets, co-founder of Target Global, stressed the importance of involving front line workers in the face of AI investment.

“Our research shows AI could unlock £200 billion in savings across UK public services, but success hinges on meaningful engagement with nurses, teachers, and other front line staff”, he said.

Broader push for AI

This news follows the AI Opportunities Action Plan last Monday, in which Keir Starmer pledged to make the UK an AI power hub.

In the 24 hours that followed the government’s release, over $14bn in new investment has been reported, with pledges to create over 13,000 jobs across the UK.

As part of Starmer’s Plan for Change, the government has pledged to unlock £45bn in annual productivity savings across the sector by using and implementing technology.

The health sector has been approached for comment.