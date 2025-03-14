Tech secretary Peter Kyle asks ChatGPT about UK businesses, AI and podcasts

The UK’s technology secretary Peter Kyle has asked ChatGPT questions about UK businesses, artificial intelligence (AI) and even what podcasts he should appear on.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request submitted by the New Scientist magazine revealed Kyle, who leads the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has been making regular use of the OpenAI chatbot tool in his professional life.

Kyle, the New Scientist reported, has asked ChatGPT questions including: why the UK’s small businesses are being slow to adopt AI; what podcasts he should appear on to reach a “wide audience”; and to define words such as antimatter, quantum and digital inclusion.

One data expert suggested to the magazine that the disclosure by DSIT could set a “precedent” across government, adding he was “surprised” the information was released.

The department previously refused the FoI request and said Kyle’s ChatGPT history included personal “prompts and responses”.

But the magazine resubmitted the query, requesting only the prompts and responses made “in an official capacity”.

It comes as the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made a speech on civil service reform on Thursday morning – which saw him announce plans to abolish NHS England – and highlight the potential of wider use of AI within government as a “golden opportunity”.

Sir Keir argued: “If we push forward with digital reform of government – and we are going to do that – we can make massive savings, £45bn savings in efficiency.”

The Prime Minister also said the government should operate under a new mantra: “No person’s substantive time should be spent on a task where digital or AI can do it better, quicker and to the same high quality and standard.”

While Kyle has lauded the technology’s potential, telling PoliticsHome in an interview in January that he used ChatGPT to “try and understand the broader context where an innovation came from, the people who developed it, the organisations behind them”.

He also said: “ChatGPT is fantastically good, and where there are things that you really struggle to understand in depth, ChatGPT can be a very good tutor for it.”

And the minister also previously told the Times: “AI can tutor you. So for example, I can go into a chatbot and say ‘What is quantum mechanics and what are its applications?’, and it can come up with a description, it will tutor you.”

According to the FoI response shared with New Scientist, when asked about small and medium-sized businesses being slow to adopt AI, ChatGPT provided a ten-point list.

It said issues included “Limited Awareness and Understanding”, “Regulatory and Ethical Concerns” and “Lack of Government or Institutional Support”.

And ChatGPT stated: “While the UK government has launched initiatives to encourage AI adoption, many SMBs are unaware of these programs or find them difficult to navigate.

“Compliance with data protection laws, such as GDPR [a data privacy law], can be a significant hurdle. SMBs may worry about legal and ethical issues associated with using AI.”

He also asked: “I’m Secretary of State for science, innovation and technology in the United Kingdom. What would be the best podcasts for me to appear on to reach a wide audience that’s appropriate for my ministerial responsibilities?”

In response, ChatGPT replied with The Infinite Monkey Cage and The Naked Scientists, based on their number of listeners.

A government spokesperson said: “As the Cabinet Minister responsible for AI, the secretary of state does make use of this technology.

“This does not substitute comprehensive advice he routinely receives from officials.

“The government is using AI as a labour-saving tool – supported by clear guidance on how to quickly and safely make use of the technology.”